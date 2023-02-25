LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “giving it everything” to strike a post-Brexit deal with the European Union on Northern Ireland’s trade arrangements, saying it was vital to ensuring a return to power-sharing in the province.
