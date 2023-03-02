By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday that Cindy McCain, widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, will lead the U.N. World Food Programme.
