GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday criticised governments, including China and Russia, for restrictions on civil society in a speech that also took some Western states to task for their records on poverty and police violence.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Find Buyers - March 7, 2023
- Greece asks others to ‘imitate’ Vatican return of Parthenon pieces - March 7, 2023
- Egypt February inflation seen rising to highest in more than 5 years - March 7, 2023