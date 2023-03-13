By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hollywood stars will walk a champagne-colored carpet at the Oscars on Sunday when organizers aim to keep the spotlight on “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and other nominated films that brought crowds back to cinemas.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.08 on SVB News and ECB Policy Sentiment - March 13, 2023
- Factbox-Key elements of Fed’s new US bank funding program - March 13, 2023
- Unconventional ‘Everything Everywhere’ wins best picture at the Oscars - March 13, 2023