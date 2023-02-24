(Reuters) – Prosecutors will cross examine Richard “Alex” Murdaugh for a second day on Friday, one day after the disbarred South Carolina attorney took the stand and denied any involvement in the murder of his wife and son but admitted to lying to investigators.
