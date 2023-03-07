WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on March 29, the panel’s chairman said on Tuesday.
