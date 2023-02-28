By Sudip Kar-Gupta PARIS (Reuters) – French annual inflation rose unexpectedly to 7.2% in February from 7.0% in January, partly as a result of higher food prices, according to preliminary figures from the INSEE statistics body on Tuesday.
