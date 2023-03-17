MILAN (Reuters) – The former head of the remuneration committee and board member of UniCredit, Jayne-Anne Gadhia, did not quit the bank due to alleged disagreements over the pay package of CEO Andrea Orcel, the chairman of Italy’s No.2 lender said on Friday.
