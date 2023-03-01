MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit will put to a shareholder vote a proposal by its board to raise the compensation of Chief Executive Andrea Orcel by 30%, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: we survived winter, but energy risks remain - March 1, 2023
- Scientists uncover new Easter Island moai statue in dry lake bed - March 1, 2023
- US looking at ‘all options’ over corn dispute with Mexico, says official - March 1, 2023