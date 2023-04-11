By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A major transport union on Tuesday opposed a request filed by Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo and autonomous driving technology company Aurora for an exemption from rules on warning devices for large semi-trucks, citing safety issues.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canadian energy infrastructure unharmed after cyberattack, says Trudeau - April 11, 2023
- North Korea parade ‘probably oversells’ ICBM threat -leaked document - April 11, 2023
- UN envoy encouraged by peace talks between Yemen stakeholders - April 11, 2023