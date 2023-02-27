(Reuters) – Shares of Union Pacific Corp surged nearly 10% before the bell on Monday, a day after the U.S. railroad operator announced that its Chief Executive Lance Fritz would step down this year amid pressure from investor Soroban Capital Partners.
