By Ingrid Melander PARIS (Reuters) – Labour unions will seek to bring France to a standstill on Tuesday, as they step up their fight against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to make the French work two years more, to 64, before they can retire with a pension.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Unions seek to bring France to a halt to block pension reform - March 6, 2023
- Factbox-What to look for at China’s NPC meeting of parliament - March 6, 2023
- Biden climate law will stumble without permitting reform, industry warns - March 6, 2023