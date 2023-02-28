FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Klaus-Dieter Maubach has stepped down as chief executive of Uniper, around two months after the German utility was nationalised as a result of Russian gas cuts from former main supplier Gazprom, the company said on Tuesday.
