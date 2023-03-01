FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Uniper has decided to appoint Michael Lewis, who leads E.ON’s UK business, as its new chief executive, the company said on Wednesday, as its prepares to overhaul its strategy following a bail-out last year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Lavrov talks security, trade issues with Indian counterpart - March 1, 2023
- Israel arrests suspects in settler rampage described bygeneral as ‘pogrom’ - March 1, 2023
- Uniper to appoint E.ON’s UK boss as new CEO - March 1, 2023