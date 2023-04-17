By Lisa Baertlein LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – United Parcel Service and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union will on Monday start U.S. private sector labor contract talks covering roughly 340,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at the global delivery firm.
