(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp was sued for racial discrimination by a U.S. federal agency on Thursday, with charges alleging that the oil major failed to protect workers from harassment after nooses were found at one of its facilities in 2020.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russian sub launches cruise missile from Sea of Japan in a drill - March 2, 2023
- US agency sues Exxon for discrimination after nooses found at plant - March 2, 2023
- ETH and BTC Tumble on Fears of a Silvergate Bank Friday Collapse - March 2, 2023