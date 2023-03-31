TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan expects a less severe reaction from China to an expected meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and has not seen any unusual Chinese military movements, a senior Taiwan security official said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- 35 dead, 16 hurt in India stepwell accident - March 30, 2023
- Philippine central bank: March annual inflation likely in 7.4%-8.2% range - March 30, 2023
- Factbox-Asia’s carbon pricing and emission trading systems - March 30, 2023