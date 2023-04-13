By Brendan Pierson (Reuters) -The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the United States while anti-abortion groups pursue a legal challenge seeking to ban it, but with significant restrictions including a requirement for in-person physician visits to obtain the drug, a federal appeals court ruled late on Wednesday.
