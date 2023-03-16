(Reuters) – A coalition of 14 attorneys general condemned payment networks majors including Visa Inc, American Express Co and Mastercard Inc for pausing work on a merchant code to help detect suspicious gun sales in the United States.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ECB goes big on rates but bank turmoil clouds outlook for central banks - March 16, 2023
- Zara owner Inditex’s Americas profits surge as China slips - March 16, 2023
- US attorneys general condemn credit-card firms for backtracking on gun sale code - March 16, 2023