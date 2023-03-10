By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Falling bank stocks drove Asian markets lower on Friday, while bonds rallied and expectations for U.S. interest rate rises were reduced after a surprise capital raising at a Silicon Valley startup lender unleashed fears of broader banking-system stress.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Britain’s junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout - March 10, 2023
- Analysis-Wage catch-up to prolong Europe’s inflation battle - March 10, 2023
- Swedbank books $3.7 million provision over US investigation - March 10, 2023