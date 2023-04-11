By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration said Tuesday it is seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for artificial intelligence (AI) systems as questions loom about its impact on national security and education.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Embraer eyes deal with Chinese airline for 20 E-jets -sources - April 11, 2023
- Pope could have died when hospitalised last month, he told Italian man - April 11, 2023
- Israel bans non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa compound until Ramadan end - April 11, 2023