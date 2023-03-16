WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday said it would give a pass to firms that cannot meet certain swap reporting requirements following the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
