WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices barely rose in March as the cost of gasoline declined, but stubbornly high rents kept underlying inflation pressures simmering, likely ensuring that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Isolated Syria’s FM arrives in Saudi Arabia in landmark visit - April 12, 2023
- Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision - April 12, 2023
- US consumer prices rise moderately; underlying inflation too hot - April 12, 2023