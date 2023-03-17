WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Production at U.S. factories edged up in February and output in the prior month was stronger than previously thought, but manufacturing continues to struggle under the weight of higher interest rates.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US urges Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden’s NATO bid - March 17, 2023
- Putin should be tried along with others responsible for Ukraine barbarity -Polish govt - March 17, 2023
- Denmark deems Syrian province safe for returning refugees, worrying UNHCR - March 17, 2023