TOKYO (Reuters) – A U.S. diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
