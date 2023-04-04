By Kate Abnett BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets - April 4, 2023
- Thailand to continue investment in industrial east as election approaches - April 4, 2023
- Russia: Finland’s NATO accession carries risk of escalation - April 4, 2023