By Daina Beth Solomon (Reuters) – U.S. officials said on Monday they have asked Mexico to review whether workers at a facility in the central Mexican state of Queretaro owned by U.S. manufacturing company Unique Fabricating were denied collective bargaining and freedom of association rights.
