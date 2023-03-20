By Sarah Morland MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. construction materials company Vulcan Materials said on Monday Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, amid an extended lawsuit over its nearby limestone mining activities.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. flags arbitrary killings, arrests and torture in Nicaragua - March 20, 2023
- Bank of America halts trading with Credit Suisse electronic stocks desk -email - March 20, 2023
- US firm says Mexican authorities illegally seized its port terminal - March 20, 2023