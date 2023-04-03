(Reuters) – U.S. auto sales are expected to rise for a second straight quarter as automakers are able to ship more vehicles to dealers on time, analysts said, while focus will also be on watching out for signs of plateauing demand.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P, Nasdaq futures fall on inflation worries after OPEC+ output cut - April 3, 2023
- US first-quarter auto sales set to rise on better inventory - April 3, 2023
- Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer’s research - April 3, 2023