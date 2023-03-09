By Seher Dareen (Reuters) – La Niña has ended and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday, with El Niño possibly forming during summer 2023 and persisting through the fall.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Forecast – Stock Markets Attempt to Recover on Thursday - March 9, 2023
- US forecaster says El Nino could arrive by summer 2023 - March 9, 2023
- Ukrainian nuclear plant reconnected to national grid – operator - March 9, 2023