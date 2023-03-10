By Dietrich Knauth (Reuters) – The U.S. Department Justice has appealed a court order approving Voyager Digital’s bankruptcy plan, creating a new hurdle for the crypto lender’s plan to sell its assets and transfer its customers to Binance.US in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro Continues to Fight Near 50-Week EMA - March 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Plunges for the Week - March 10, 2023
- DeSantis fundraising group raises close to $10 million - March 10, 2023