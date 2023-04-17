WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth straight month in April as a dearth of previously owned homes and falling mortgage rates boost demand for new houses, but a shortage of building materials remains a challenge.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Euro, dollar status should not be taken for granted – ECB’s Lagarde - April 17, 2023
- Explainer-What’s behind Sudan’s crisis? - April 17, 2023
- Who is Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza? - April 17, 2023