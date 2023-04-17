By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to make his case for cuts in federal spending to accompany a lifting of the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Euro, dollar status should not be taken for granted – ECB’s Lagarde - April 17, 2023
- Explainer-What’s behind Sudan’s crisis? - April 17, 2023
- Who is Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza? - April 17, 2023