WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he would provide defendants in criminal cases from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol with access to thousands of hours of internal security footage of the melee.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-As Tesla prepares a Mexico plant, a look at auto plants in Mexico - February 28, 2023
- Biden urges US carriers to follow American Airlines on family seating - February 28, 2023
- Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years - February 28, 2023