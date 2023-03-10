By Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on Friday to require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information on the origins of COVID-19, increasing pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration to allow its release.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US House unanimously backs COVID origins information declassification - March 10, 2023
- Tunisia detainees start hunger strike, family says - March 10, 2023
- PepsiCo, FrieslandCampina halt business with palm oil supplier - March 10, 2023