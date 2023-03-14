WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday withdrew a land exchange around a national wildlife refuge in Alaska, reversing a 2019 move by the administration of former President Donald Trump, the Interior Department said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Albertsons, Kroger to divest some stores ahead of merger - March 14, 2023
- Analysis-U.S. bank loan plan provides Fed rate hike path amid SVB fallout - March 14, 2023
- Southwest eyes rival United’s service provider to bolster its operations - March 14, 2023