By Douglas Gillison (Reuters) – Wall Street’s top regulator on Wednesday asked lawmakers to approve a 12% boost to his agency’s budget, citing burgeoning growth in financial markets and the rising risk of wrongdoing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US lawmakers press Wall St regulator over coming climate rule - March 29, 2023
- UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles - March 29, 2023
- FDIC to consider bank size in applying ‘special assessment fee’ - March 29, 2023