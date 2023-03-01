By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will consider “all options,” including a formal trade dispute panel, unless Mexico addresses Washington’s concerns over Mexico’s plan to limit imports of genetically modified corn, a senior U.S. trade official said on Wednesday.
