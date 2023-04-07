NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. economy continued to churn out jobs at a brisk pace in March, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.5%, signs of persistent labor market tightness that could see the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again next month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- At elite Chinese university, Macron hails ‘critical thinking’ - April 7, 2023
- Births in Italy hit record low in 2022, population shrinks further - April 7, 2023
- US payrolls rise moderates in March, participation rate firms - April 7, 2023