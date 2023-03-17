WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States plans to pledge over $171 million in funding for Venezuela at a donor conference on Friday in Brussels, a U.S. official told Reuters, as the country’s opposition awaits U.S. moves to process frozen Venezuelan government funds.
