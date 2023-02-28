WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday it plans to buy 9,250 Ford E-Transit battery electric vehicles starting later this year and is ordering more than 14,000 charging stations to be deployed at Postal Service facilities.
