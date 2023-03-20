By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The annual U.S. report on human rights practices released on Monday listed “significant human rights issues” and abuses in India, including reported targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists, the U.S. State Department said.
