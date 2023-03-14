WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will on Tuesday afternoon summon Russia’s ambassador to Washington after a Russian Su-27 fighter jet downed a U.S. military drone over the Black Sea, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
