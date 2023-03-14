WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it charged IT services firm DXC Technology with making misleading disclosures about its non-GAAP financial performance in multiple reporting periods from 2018 until early 2020.
