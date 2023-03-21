By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott said on Monday he will introduce legislation to create an independent inspector general to oversee the Federal Reserve, as he called the U.S. central bank “unable or unwilling to properly regulate” banks in a letter
