WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday said they planned to hold a hearing in the coming days in relation to luxury trips taken by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas which were funded by a Republican donor, ProPublica reported.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Senate panel plans hearing on Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ trips – report - April 10, 2023
- Natural Gas Teases the Bulls as it Pops Above Last Week’s High - April 10, 2023
- Silver’s Bullish Momentum Stalls: Is a Correction Ahead? - April 10, 2023