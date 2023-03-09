By Andy Sullivan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate is due to vote on Wednesday to overturn recent changes to Washington’s laws that lowered penalties for some crimes, as Democrats’ support for self-governance in the capital city takes a back seat to public-safety concerns.
