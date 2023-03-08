WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he will vote against Daniel Werfel for Internal Revenue Service (IRS) commissioner, a week after President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the agency was approved by a Senate committee.
