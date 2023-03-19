(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is pushing tighter banking regulation, has called for an investigation into the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exclusive: Swiss authorities may impose losses on Credit Suisse bondholders - March 19, 2023
- Iraq and Iran sign deal to tighten border security - March 19, 2023
- Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip - March 19, 2023