By Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced a resolution on Wednesday that could force President Joe Biden’s administration to prepare a report on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and possibly lead to a reassessment of U.S. security assistance for the
